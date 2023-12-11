Advertisement
Sport

Tottenham beat Newcastle

Dec 11, 2023 07:55 By radiokerrysport
Tottenham beat Newcastle
Tottenham put their recent poor form behind them to comfortably beat Newcastle 4-1 in the Premier League.

They maintain the pressure on the top four - with Manchester City ending a run of four consecutive top flight games without a win to stay three points ahead of Spurs.

The defending champions came from behind to win 2-1 away at Luton.

Everton moved further clear of the relegation zone with a 2-nil victory over Chelsea, while Fulham's fine goalscoring form continued, thrashing West Ham 5-nil.

