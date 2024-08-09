Tottenham agree deal for Solanke

Tottenham have agreed a 65-million pound deal with Bournemouth for striker Dominic Solanke.
He’ll sign a five-year deal with the North London club, and Liverpool will pocket 12-million as part of a sell-on clause.
