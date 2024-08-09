Advertisement
Sport

Tottenham agree deal for Solanke

Aug 9, 2024 16:58 By radiokerrysport
Tottenham agree deal for Solanke
Share this article

Tottenham have agreed a 65-million pound deal with Bournemouth for striker Dominic Solanke.

He’ll sign a five-year deal with the North London club, and Liverpool will pocket 12-million as part of a sell-on clause.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Dingle feature won by Here We Go Again
Advertisement
2 hours to go to Adeleke final
Chelsea agreed fee with Wolves for Neto
Advertisement

Recommended

Dingle feature won by Here We Go Again
New creative project to explore the history of Rossbeigh beach
2 hours to go to Adeleke final
North Kerry man accused of production of machete in dispute with Gardaí further remanded
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus