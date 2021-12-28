Advertisement
Sport

Torres completes move to Barcelona

Dec 28, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Torres completes move to Barcelona Torres completes move to Barcelona
Share this article

Ferran Torres has completed his move to Barcelona.

The Manchester City attacker joins for an initial fee of €55 million euro.

His contract - which is for five years includes a €1billion euro release clause.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus