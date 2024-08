Shelbourne can take a massive step towards winning the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title this afternoon.

The league leaders welcome second place Derry City to Tolka Park for a top of the table clash.

A win for Damien Duff's side would see them go 6 points clear having played a game more than Derry.

Kick off in Dublin is at 7:45am

Last night, Sligo missed the chance to go third as they suffered a late 3-2 defeat away at St Pats.