Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Henry de Bromhead and Gavin Cromwell are reported by the Racing Post to be considering legal action over a move by Horse Racing Ireland to schedule 60 races for trainers that have saddled less than 50 winners in either of the previous two seasons.

Such a move would exclude the aforementioned leading jumps trainers.

The initiative is supported by the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association.

There were over 1500 jumps races held in Ireland in 2023.