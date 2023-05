England international Ivan Toney bet on his team almost 30 times as the written reasons for his 8-month suspension have been published.

The Brentford striker was charged with 232 breaches of the Football Association's gambling rules over a four-year period between 2017 and 2021.

Seven times he backed his own side to lose - although he didn't play in those games and was found to have "no influence" on their outcome.