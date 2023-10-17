Advertisement
Sport

Tonali may be available to play for Newcastle this weekend

Oct 17, 2023
Tonali may be available to play for Newcastle this weekend
Sandro Tonali’s agent says his client may be available to play for Newcastle this weekend.

The midfielder was among a host of players questioned by Turin prosecutors investigating illegal betting, and Beppe Riso claims Tonali has a gambling addiction.

Tonali and Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo were withdrawn from the Italian squad for their Euro qualifiers with Malta and England.

Another player involved in the scandal - Nicolo Fagioli of Juventus - is facing a seven-month ban from football.

The Swedish FA’s head of security has suggested that their fans refrain from wearing team colours while on away trips.

Around 400 Swedish fans spent last night in a Brussels hotel under police protection after their Euro qualifier with Belgium was abandoned.

Two Swedish nationals were shot dead by a lone gunman in the Belgian capital.

Martin Fredman says Swedish colours should be avoided when on trips abroad.

The interim president of the Belgian FA says they would accept a draw from their Euro qualifier with Sweden.

UEFA rules state the game must be concluded, but Manu Leroy says they’d be happy with the game to be declared a 1-1 draw as per the score at the time.

Ireland beaten
Ireland beaten

Oct 17, 2023 16:50
Kerry manager outlines what’s in store as they prepare for next year
