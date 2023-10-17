Tonali may be available to play for Newcastle this weekend

Sandro Tonali’s agent says his client may be available to play for Newcastle this weekend.

The midfielder was among a host of players questioned by Turin prosecutors investigating illegal betting, and Beppe Riso claims Tonali has a gambling addiction.

Tonali and Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo were withdrawn from the Italian squad for their Euro qualifiers with Malta and England.

Another player involved in the scandal - Nicolo Fagioli of Juventus - is facing a seven-month ban from football.

=====

The Swedish FA’s head of security has suggested that their fans refrain from wearing team colours while on away trips.

Around 400 Swedish fans spent last night in a Brussels hotel under police protection after their Euro qualifier with Belgium was abandoned.

Two Swedish nationals were shot dead by a lone gunman in the Belgian capital.

Martin Fredman says Swedish colours should be avoided when on trips abroad.

The interim president of the Belgian FA says they would accept a draw from their Euro qualifier with Sweden.

UEFA rules state the game must be concluded, but Manu Leroy says they’d be happy with the game to be declared a 1-1 draw as per the score at the time.