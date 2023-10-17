Tonal may be available to play for Newcastle this weekend

Sandro Tonali’s agent says his client may be available to play for Newcastle this weekend.
The midfielder was among a host of players questioned by Turin prosecutors investigating illegal betting, and Beppe Riso claims Tonali has a gambling addiction.
Tonali and Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo were withdrawn from the Italian squad for their Euro qualifiers with Malta and England.
Another player involved in the scandal - Nicolo Fagioli of Juventus - is facing a seven-month ban from football.
The Swedish FA’s head of security has suggested that their fans refrain from wearing team colours while on away trips.
Around 400 Swedish fans spent last night in a Brussels hotel under police protection after their Euro qualifier with Belgium was abandoned.
Two Swedish nationals were shot dead by a lone gunman in the Belgian capital.
Martin Fredman says Swedish colours should be avoided when on trips abroad.