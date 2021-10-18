Tommy Walsh announces retirement from inter county football

Tommy Walsh has announced his retirement from inter county football.

The Kerins O’Rahilly’s player was a member of the 2007 Sam Maguire winning Kerry panel & played a starring role in the 2009 All-Ireland Final victory over Cork.

He lined out for the Kingdom again in recent season having returned from lining out in the AFL.

Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea is not surprised at today’s news

Statement from Tim Murphy – Cathaoirleach Kerry CLG

Earlier today Tommy Walsh confirmed his decision to retire from the Kerry Senior Football Panel.

Tommy began his inter county career as a Minor and quickly progressed through to U-21 and Senior Ranks.

In the 2009 All-Ireland Series Tommy produced some memorable performances culminating in the All-Ireland Final win over Cork when he contributed a quarter of Kerry’s Scores on the day.

In October 2009 Tommy moved to Australia where he played Professional AFL until the end of 2014 and re-joined the Kerry Set up for the 2015/216 seasons.

Over the past two years in particular Tommy’s leadership on and off the field has helped to encourage, motivate, and successfully integrate many of our younger players onto the panel.

On behalf of all Kerry supporters I wish to sincerely thank and acknowledge Tommy for all he has done and wish him the very best in the future.

Statement from Jack O’ Connor – Kerry Senior Football Manager

It was with sadness that I learned today of Tommy Walsh’s decision to retire from the Kerry Senior football panel.

I coached Tommy for two years firstly in 2008 with Kerins O’ Rahilly’s when he was instrumental in helping the Club to a County Final and in 2009 with Kerry.

He gave one of the great exhibitions to the 2009 All Ireland final against Cork when he scored four great points – two from either foot. Like his father Seanie he was a man for the big occasion and raised his game accordingly.

I wish him all the best in retirement, and I hope he continues to enjoy a fruitful Club career for many years to come