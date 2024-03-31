Title showdown this afternoon between Man City and Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed they'll be without Kyle Walker and John Stones for their Premier League title clash with Arsenal today.

The defenders both picked up injuries while playing for England during the international break.

A win for either side would be a massive psychological blow in the title race.

Kick off at the Etihad is at 4:30pm.

Before that, Liverpool can move to the top of the table and put pressure on their rivals.

They're at home to Brighton in the opening game of the day.

The action gets underway at Anfield from 2pm.

Aston Villa have beaten midlands rivals Wolves 2-nil to strengthen their place in the Premier League's top four.

Tottenham briefly climbed above them earlier after they won 2-1 against Luton - who've slipped into the relegation zone.

Sixth-placed Manchester United thought they'd grabbed an injury-time winner but were held 1-all at Brentford.