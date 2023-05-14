Title contenders in action today

Champions Manchester City can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 5 points, for a few hours at least, with a win over relegation threatened Everton.

But the Toffees head into the game full of confidence after a 5-1 thrashing of Brighton.

Kick off at Goodison Park is a 2pm.

At the same time Brentford host West Ham United.

Title-hopefuls Arsenal are at home to Brighton in the late game.

There's a 4:30pm at the Emirates.

Coventry City take on Middlesbrough in the fist leg their Championship play-off semi final.

Kick off at the CBS Arena is at midday.

In the Scottish Womens Premier League, Celtic are away at Hibs from 13:10.

Rangers are at Hearts from 3pm.