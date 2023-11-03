Tipperary's O'Meara announces retirement from inter-county hurling.

Tipperary's Niall O'Meara has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.
The 31-year-old won All-Ireland medals in 2016 and 2019.
Advertisement
O'Meara will continue to play at club level with Kilruane McDonaghs.
Tipperary's Niall O'Meara has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.
The 31-year-old won All-Ireland medals in 2016 and 2019.
O'Meara will continue to play at club level with Kilruane McDonaghs.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus