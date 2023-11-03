Advertisement
Sport

Tipperary's O'Meara announces retirement from inter-county hurling.

Nov 3, 2023 12:24 By radiokerrynews
Tipperary's Niall O'Meara has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

 

The 31-year-old won All-Ireland medals in 2016 and 2019.

O'Meara will continue to play at club level with Kilruane McDonaghs.

