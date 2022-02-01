Tipperary's Maher announces retirement

Tipperary's Padraic Maher says representing his county was the realisation of a 'lifelong dream'.

The six-time All-Star has announced his retirement from hurling at the age of 32.

Maher has decided to call time on his career following medical advice regarding a neck injury.

The Thurles Sarsfields defender won three All-Ireland medals with the Premier County, as well as five Munster titles.

In cheerier news for Tipp, John “Bubbles” O'Dwyer could return to the panel later this month.

He was left out of Bonnar’s 34-man squad for the season due to a knee injury.

However, it appears O’Dwyer’s injury is not as bad as first feared, meaning he could be fit for the start of the Championship

Meanwhile, Wexford's Harry Kehoe has departed the inter-county game after 13 years service.