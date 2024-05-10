Advertisement
Sport

Tipperary looking to book place in Munster final

May 10, 2024 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Tipperary looking to book place in Munster final
Tipperary need only to avoid defeat against Clare this evening to book their place in the Munster under-20 hurling final.

Limerick and Waterford play to avoid the wooden spoon in Rathkeale.

Friday local GAA fixtures & results
