Tipp manager says preparations if place if Kerry playoff scenario comes to pass

May 23, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Tipp manager says preparations if place if Kerry playoff scenario comes to pass
Tipperary hurling manager Colm Bonnar says his side will take learnings from their early championship exit at the weekend.

The Premier lost all 4 of their Munster round robin games this year concluding their All Ireland interest with a 12 point loss to Cork at Semple Stadium.

Their year may not be over as a win for Kerry in the Joe McDonagh Cup final in June would activate a playoff against Tipperary to see who will play in Munster next year.

Bonnar says they'll look at their preparation levels and where they can improve.

