Time change for Kerry v Donegal

The starting time for Kerry's Allianz Football League opener has been brought forward.
The Kingdom were due to be away to Donegal at 3.45 on Sunday January 29th.
However, throw-in at Ballybofey will now be at 2 o’clock.
