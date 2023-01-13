Advertisement
Sport

Time change for Kerry v Donegal

Jan 13, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Time change for Kerry v Donegal Time change for Kerry v Donegal
Share this article

The starting time for Kerry's Allianz Football League opener has been brought forward.

The Kingdom were due to be away to Donegal at 3.45 on Sunday January 29th.

However, throw-in at Ballybofey will now be at 2 o’clock.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus