Tier 2 Quarter Final for Kerry today

Oct 28, 2023 09:46 By radiokerrysport
Kerry today play their EA Sports Mens U15 Tier 2 Quarter Final against Derry City.

It kicks-off at 2 at the Athlone Town stadium.

Also at 2 the Kerry Under 14s are home to Treaty.

