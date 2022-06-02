Advertisement
Sport

Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jun 2, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Results:

Credit Union Senior Hurling Division 3, Venue: St Brendan's, (Round 7), St Brendan's W/O Duagh -
Credit Union Senior Hurling Division 3, Venue: Abbeydorney, (Round 7), Rathmore 3-14 Abbeydorney 1-17

Kerry Ladies Football

U12

Division 1
MKL Gaels 5-08 v Cromane 4-11

Division 2
Chorca Dhuibhne 1-03 v Listowel Emmets 2-09
Killarney Legion 3-07 v Rathmore 1-03
Churchill 5-09 v Kerins O'Rahillys 4-05

Division 3
Kilcummin 5-12 v Laune Rangers 2-09
Brosna Knocknagashel 4-11 v Beaufort 3-06
Glenflesk 1-09 v Austin Stacks 4-14

Division 4
Southern Gaels B 2-09 v Spa 5-09
Duagh 2-10 v MKL Gaels B 3-07

South Kerry Under 15 Football League
Division 2
Skellig Rangers/Valentia 1.13 Waterville/Dromid Pearses 1.12

Fixtures
Minor North Kerry League

Division 1 Final.

Moyvane V Listowel Emmets in Coolard.

Throw in at 7:30
U12 County League

Division 6

Abbeydorney C v Castlegregory - 7pm

U14 County League Division 4

Currow v Southern Gaels B - 7pm

South Kerry Under 15 League Division 1 Round 2, Thursday June 2nd 7.30pm at Derrynane

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist v St. Michaels/Foilmore

