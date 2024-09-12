Advertisement
Sport

Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Sep 12, 2024 08:28 By radiokerrynews
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
North Kerry Hurling Intermediate League

St. Brendan's 2-15 Abbeydorney 0-16

Ladies U16 County League

Div 5

Dingle 1-11 -v- John Mitchels 1-04

Div 4 Shield

MKL B 3-06 -v- Rathmore 1-03

North kerry ladies football

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

 

Under 16

 

Division 2 Cup -Final

Kerins O Rahillys 2-09 v Listowel Emmets 3-06

 

Fixtures

North kerry ladies football

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

 

Under 14

 

Division 2

 

Kerins O Rahillys v Annascaul/Castlegregory Thursday 12th September @ 6-30pm

 

Division 4

 

Moyvane v John Mitchell’s Thursday 12th September @ 6-30pm

 

Division 7

 

St Pats v Austin Stacks B Thursday 12th September @ 7-00pm

 

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

 

Under 16

 

Division 4

Finuge/st Senans v Ballymac Thursday 12th September @ 6-30pm

