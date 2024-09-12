Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

North Kerry Hurling Intermediate League
St. Brendan's 2-15 Abbeydorney 0-16
===
Ladies U16 County League
Div 5
Dingle 1-11 -v- John Mitchels 1-04
Div 4 Shield
MKL B 3-06 -v- Rathmore 1-03
===
North kerry ladies football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 2 Cup -Final
Kerins O Rahillys 2-09 v Listowel Emmets 3-06
Fixtures
North kerry ladies football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 14
Division 2
Kerins O Rahillys v Annascaul/Castlegregory Thursday 12th September @ 6-30pm
Division 4
Moyvane v John Mitchell’s Thursday 12th September @ 6-30pm
Division 7
St Pats v Austin Stacks B Thursday 12th September @ 7-00pm
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 4
Finuge/st Senans v Ballymac Thursday 12th September @ 6-30pm