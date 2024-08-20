Advertisement
Throw in time confirmed for Senior club final

Aug 20, 2024 08:25 By radiokerrysport
Dr.Crokes v Dingle in the Kerry Petroleum Club Championship at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Throw in time has been confirmed for the Senior club football final.

Dingle against Dr Crokes is to start at 3.30.

The sides are to face off on Sunday September 1st at Austin Stack Park.

