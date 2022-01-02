Three 2pm kick offs in the Premier League today

Brentford host Aston Villa.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard says there's "so much to admire" about Brentford ahead of the clash.

He's back in the dugout after missing the Stephen's Day defeat to Chelsea because of Covid.

Gerrard says his opposite number, Thomas Frank, has done remarkable work to get Brentford into the top flight.

Elsewhere, Burnley are away to Leeds and Everton entertain Brighton with all of those games underway from 2-o'clock.

The Seagulls have an excellent domestic away record so far this season, losing only once on the road.

Southampton versus Newcastle has been postponed.