Advertisement
Sport

Three 2pm kick offs in the Premier League today

Jan 2, 2022 11:01 By radiokerrysport
Three 2pm kick offs in the Premier League today Three 2pm kick offs in the Premier League today
Share this article

Brentford host Aston Villa.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard says there's "so much to admire" about Brentford ahead of the clash.

He's back in the dugout after missing the Stephen's Day defeat to Chelsea because of Covid.

Advertisement

Gerrard says his opposite number, Thomas Frank, has done remarkable work to get Brentford into the top flight.

Elsewhere, Burnley are away to Leeds and Everton entertain Brighton with all of those games underway from 2-o'clock.

The Seagulls have an excellent domestic away record so far this season, losing only once on the road.

Advertisement

Southampton versus Newcastle has been postponed.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus