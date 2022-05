Justin Thomas earned his second PGA Championship crown last night.

The 29-year-old American clinched the title at Southern Hills after a play-off victory over Will Zalatoris.

Both players finished on five-under-par, with Thomas ending the three-hole play-off on two-under - one shot better than Zalatoris.

Rory McIlroy was in eighth on two-under, with Seamus Power one shot further back.

Shane Lowry finished two-over.