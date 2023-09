Thirty-nine Spanish women's footballers say they still did not feel safe playing for the national team following a furore over the former chief's allegedly non-consensual kiss on Jenni Hermoso.

The players have issued a statement, demanding further federation changes but have not clarified whether they would continue with a boycott on playing for the national team.

Luis Rubiales maintains Hermoso had given permission but has received a restraining order by Spain's national court.