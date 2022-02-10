Advertisement
The Director General of the GAA says momentum building for an amalgamation with the LGFA and the Camogie Association

Feb 10, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrysport
The Director General of the GAA believes momentum is building for an amalgamation with the LGFA and the Camogie Association.

The GPA are bringing a motion to Congress later this month, looking for the wheels to be set in motion to bring the three associations together.

But Tom Ryan warned that amalgamation can only work if all parties are happy with the arrangement.

In his Annual Report, Ryan said the GAA made a surplus of 1-point-9 million in 2021, an improvement of a 27-million deficit in 2020.

