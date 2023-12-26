Advertisement
Sport

Teenager Wins Kerry Airport Farranfore Maine Valley AC 5K

Dec 26, 2023 15:34 By radiokerrynews
Teenager Oisin Spillane has won the Kerry Airport Farranfore Maine Valley AC St Stephen’s Day 5K Road Race.

In winning the overall title, he also took the u17 category in 14 minutes and 44 seconds.

Second home was Oisin Murray who won the Senior title.

Brigid Dennehy won the women’s senior category in 16 minutes and 42 seconds.

Tommy Arthur won the male Junior category while Aislinn Nic Dhomhnaill won the female u17 Category and Ella Murphy was the winner of the female junior category.

