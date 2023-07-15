Advertisement
Tailteann glory for Meath

Jul 15, 2023 16:07 By radiokerrynews
Meath have beaten Down 2-13 to 14 points in the Tailteann Cup final.

Colm O'Rourke's side are therefore the first team confirmed to compete in next year's Sam Maguire competition.

