Table Toppers Galway visitors to Kingdom tonight

Kerry FC tonight bid to end Galway’s perfect start to the SSE Airtricity League First Division season.
The tribesmen are looking for a tenth consecutive win of the campaign as they visit Mounthawk Park for a 7.45 kick-off.
