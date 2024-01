Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says midfielder Dominik Szsoboslai is set to miss the next two games with a hamstring problem.

It rules the 23 year old Hungarian out of Sunday's FA Cup fixture at Arsenal.

With a busy schedule for the Reds, Klopp would rather that game not go to a replay

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer has joined Monaco on loan until the end of the season.

The 27 year old German has not started a Premier League match in the current campaign.