Advertisement
Sport

Szmodics helps Blackburn into fifth round of FA Cup

Jan 30, 2024 07:47 By radiokerrysport
Szmodics helps Blackburn into fifth round of FA Cup
Share this article

Sammie Szmodics helped Blackburn Rovers into the fifth round of the FA Cup last night.

He scored twice as the Championship club beat Wrexham by 4-goals to 1 at Ewood Park.

Blackburn’s reward is a home tie with Newcastle United.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Hosts through to quarter-finals
7 race card at Limerick today
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus