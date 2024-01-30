Szmodics helps Blackburn into fifth round of FA Cup

Sammie Szmodics helped Blackburn Rovers into the fifth round of the FA Cup last night.
He scored twice as the Championship club beat Wrexham by 4-goals to 1 at Ewood Park.
Blackburn’s reward is a home tie with Newcastle United.
