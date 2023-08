Back-to-back champions the United States are out of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

They've been beaten 5-4 in dramatic fashion on penalties by Sweden in Melbourne.

They'll face Japan in the quarter-finals.

The Netherlands meanwhile are through to the last eight after a 2-nil win against South Africa earlier.

Manchester City's Jill Roord was on the scoresheet as the Dutch set up a clash with Spain in the next round.