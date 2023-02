Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has urged the International Olympic Committee to block Russians and Belarusians from competing at Paris 2024.

Organisers are looking at ways athletes could take part under a neutral flag.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, says that would be "totally indecent" and would not endorse any kind of Russian delegation attending the Games.

Svitolina says there should be a total ban.