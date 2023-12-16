Advertisement
Surprise defeat for Celtic

Dec 16, 2023
Surprise defeat for Celtic
Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic have suffered back to back league defeats after a 2-nil loss at home to Hearts, who climb to third.

The champions remain five points clear at the top, but Old Firm rivals Rangers have two games in hand.

Franny Kiernan reports

St Mirren were held to a goalless draw by Motherwell, and there were no goals between Livingston and Kilmarnock.

Hibs were beaten 1-nil by St Johnstone, and Dundee scored in the 97th minute to secure a dramatic 1-nil win away at Dundee.

