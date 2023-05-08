Sunderland sneak into Championship play-offs

Coventry and Sunderland have taken the last available playoff places after a dramatic final afternoon in the Championship.

Millwall were 3-1 up at half-time at home to Blackburn, and looked good for a playoff spot but wound up losing 4-3.

Sunderland snatched sixth place courtesy of a 3-nil win at Preston.

Coventry held on for a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough to finish fifth.

Northampton have won promotion from League Two after a 1-nil victory on the final day of the regular season at Tranmere.

They pipped Stockport - who were held to a 1-all draw with Hartlepool - to third place.

Carlisle, Bradford and Salford are the other teams to make the play-offs, while Mansfield miss out on goal difference.