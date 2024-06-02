Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Jun 2, 2024 09:54 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup Final

Killarney Celtic 2-3 Mastergeeha

Cillian O’Donoghue scored a brace while Fabian Lorkowski also got on the scoresheet for Mastergeeha. Iggy Truchan and Kiernan Kelly scored for Celtic

