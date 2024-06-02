Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup Final
Killarney Celtic 2-3 Mastergeeha
Cillian O’Donoghue scored a brace while Fabian Lorkowski also got on the scoresheet for Mastergeeha. Iggy Truchan and Kiernan Kelly scored for Celtic
Advertisement
U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup Final
Killarney Celtic 2-3 Mastergeeha
Cillian O’Donoghue scored a brace while Fabian Lorkowski also got on the scoresheet for Mastergeeha. Iggy Truchan and Kiernan Kelly scored for Celtic
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus