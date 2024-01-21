Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Celsius Mens Wear Cup

Rattoo Rovers 2 Ballymac Celtic 1

Ardfert 5 Killorglin 3

Scorers for the winners: Keith O'Mahony, Vlad Budaski, Iarnon Ferris 3.

Killorglin opened the scoring in the first minute from a header. Ardfert equalised through an Iarnon Ferris header and took the lead when Vlad Budaski scored a brilliant individual goal.

Keith O'Mahony made it 3 1 with a long range strike and just before half time Killorglin made it 3 2 after a strike from inside their own half went all the way to the Ardfert net.

Premier B

St Brendan's Park 1 Killarney Celtic 2

Both Celtic goals scored by Evan Cronin

All KDL games today are off.

FAI Cup 5th round, Tralee dynamos v Trim, is on.

So too the Munster Youth Cup tie between Ashling Anncaotty & St Brendan's Park