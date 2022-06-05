Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League
Division 1
St Mary's 3-12 Gneeveguilla 0-12
Rathmore 0-21 Ballymacelligott 1-9
Division 2
Listry 0-12 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-7
Templenoe 1-11 Beaufort 1-9
Division 3
Firies 0-15 St Patrick's Blennerville 0-14
Division 4
Tarbert 1-13 Cordal 0-13
Fossa 0-17 Beale 0-5
Division 5
Lispole 6-12 Glenflesk 0-12
Senior Football Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Spa 8 6 0 2 144 115 29 12
Dingle 8 4 3 1 138 108 30 11
Austin Stacks 7 5 1 1 114 88 26 11
Rathmore 8 5 0 3 133 107 26 10
Kerins O`Rahilly's 7 4 1 2 97 95 2 9
Dr. Crokes 7 4 1 2 138 100 38 9
Gneeveguilla 8 3 1 4 96 114 -18 7
Killarney Legion 7 3 1 3 109 96 13 7
Ballymacelligott 8 3 0 5 125 140 -15 6
St Mary's 8 2 0 6 104 156 -52 4
Kenmare Shamrocks 7 1 0 6 67 104 -37 2
An Ghaeltacht 7 1 0 6 92 134 -42 2
Senior Football Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Kilcummin 8 8 0 0 149 93 56 16
Desmonds 8 7 1 0 162 77 85 15
Milltown/Castlemaine 8 5 1 2 146 108 38 11
Beaufort 8 4 0 4 112 124 -12 8
Templenoe 8 3 1 4 109 110 -1 7
Laune Rangers 7 3 0 4 109 86 23 6
Listowel Emmets 7 3 0 4 98 111 -13 6
Glenbeigh-Glencar 8 2 2 4 103 119 -16 6
Listry 8 2 2 4 85 116 -31 6
John Mitchels 7 2 1 4 97 106 -9 5
Na Gaeil 7 1 2 4 80 107 -27 4
Annascaul 8 1 0 7 85 178 -93 2
Senior Football Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Glenflesk 8 8 0 0 161 92 69 16
Firies 8 6 0 2 148 122 26 12
Currow 8 5 0 3 133 131 2 10
Skelligs Rangers 7 4 1 2 79 70 9 9
Brosna 7 4 0 3 108 111 -3 8
Ballydonoghue 7 4 0 3 99 112 -13 8
Churchill 7 3 1 3 96 91 5 7
Reenard 7 2 1 4 86 89 -3 5
St Senan's 7 2 0 5 91 114 -23 4
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 7 2 0 5 91 117 -26 4
St Pats Blennerville 8 1 1 6 93 102 -9 3
Dr. Crokes 7 1 0 6 115 149 -34 2
Senior Football Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa 8 6 1 1 130 81 49 13
Ardfert Football Club 7 5 1 1 122 110 12 11
Tarbert 8 5 0 3 128 97 31 10
Knocknagoshel 7 4 1 2 113 103 10 9
Castlegregory GAA Club 7 4 0 3 114 101 13 8
Beale 7 4 0 3 89 90 -1 8
Cordal 8 3 1 4 138 141 -3 7
Cromane 7 3 0 4 113 120 -7 6
Duagh 7 2 0 5 90 104 -14 4
Scartaglin 7 1 2 4 69 95 -26 4
Keel 6 1 1 4 71 81 -10 3
Austin Stacks 7 1 1 5 77 131 -54 3
Senior Football Division 5
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballyduff 7 5 1 1 115 91 24 11
Lispole 8 5 1 2 162 115 47 11
St Michael's-Foilmore 6 5 0 1 117 61 56 10
Sneem/Derrynane 7 5 0 2 113 78 35 10
Waterville 7 5 0 2 105 86 19 10
Finuge 8 4 0 4 107 102 5 8
Moyvane 8 2 2 4 109 135 -26 6
Kilgarvan 7 2 1 4 114 112 2 5
Glenflesk 8 2 1 5 97 159 -62 5
Laune Rangers 7 2 0 5 86 100 -14 4
Asdee 6 2 0 4 68 103 -35 4
Ballylongford 7 1 0 6 71 122 -51 2
Today's games:
County Senior Football League
First named at home
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated
Division 1
Dr. Crokes V Killarney Legion
Division 2
Listowel Emmets V John Mitchels
Na Gaeil V Laune Rangers
Division 3
St Senan's V Churchill
Skelligs Rangers V Brosna
Reenard V Dr. Crokes
Dromid Pearses V Ballydonoghue 1:00
Division 4
Austin Stacks V Duagh
Ardfert Football Club V Keel
Division 5
Laune Rangers V Kilgarvan
Ballyduff V Waterville Frank Caseys
Sneem/Derrynane V St Michael's-Foilmore
Division 6 Cup
Fossa V Firies
Tuosist V Dr. Crokes
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Gneeveguilla
Milltown/Castlemaine V Rathmore 1:00