Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Developmental League

Division 1

Fossa 6-11 Rathmore 5-14

Division 4

Ballydonoghue 2-10 Cordal 1-9

Tarbert 4-9 Moyvane 1-11

Tralee/St Brendans Board U13 League

Ardfert B 2-5 v John Mitchels B 0-10.

South Kerry Under 13 League

St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 3.12 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1.6

FIXTURES

Kerry are on the road today in the All Ireland U16 B Camogie Championship

They face Meath in Dunganny from 2pm this afternoon

U14 LGFA County League Division 6 Final

Currow face Dingle in John Mitchels from 1 o clock