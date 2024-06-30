Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Developmental League
Division 1
Fossa 6-11 Rathmore 5-14
Division 4
Ballydonoghue 2-10 Cordal 1-9
Tarbert 4-9 Moyvane 1-11
Tralee/St Brendans Board U13 League
Ardfert B 2-5 v John Mitchels B 0-10.
South Kerry Under 13 League
St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 3.12 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1.6
FIXTURES
Kerry are on the road today in the All Ireland U16 B Camogie Championship
They face Meath in Dunganny from 2pm this afternoon
U14 LGFA County League Division 6 Final
Currow face Dingle in John Mitchels from 1 o clock