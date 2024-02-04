Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Feb 4, 2024 09:22 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

North Kerry Football League
Division 1 A
Round 2
1-14 Brosna v Desmonds 0-14
Beale v Ballydonoghue

Division 2
Round 2
0-5 Asdee v Tarbert 9-12

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League
Round 2
An Ghaeltacht v Lispole

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Juvenile Cup and Plate Finals day 2 review
Advertisement
Cronin and Galvin win in Galway
Kingdom footballers win at Monaghan
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee win Kerry derby
Cronin and Galvin win in Galway
Councillors vote to adopt Kerry Climate Action Plan 2024-2029
Office of Public Works to fund restoration of Gurrane Quay Road
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus