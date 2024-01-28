Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League
1-13 Dingle v Lispole 0-13
1-9 Annascaul v Castlegregory 2-11
East Kerry Senior Football League
Division 1A
Legion V Fossa
Rathmore V Dr. Crokes
Division 1B
Glenflesk V Spa
Kenmare V Firies
North Kerry Senior Football League
Round 1
Division 1A
Duagh 0.11 v Beale 0.09
Ballydonoghue 0.13 v Brosna 0.11
Division 1B
2-9 Ballyduff v Moyvane 1-12
Division 2
1-8 Asdee v Knocknagoshel 0-9
2-16 Tarbert v Finuge 0-7