Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Jan 28, 2024 15:58 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League
1-13 Dingle v Lispole 0-13
1-9 Annascaul v Castlegregory 2-11

East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie

Division 1A
Legion V Fossa
Rathmore V Dr. Crokes

Advertisement

Division 1B
Glenflesk V Spa
Kenmare V Firies

North Kerry Senior Football League
Round 1
Sponsored by MIG.ie Listowel.

Division 1A
Duagh 0.11 v Beale 0.09
Ballydonoghue 0.13 v Brosna 0.11

Advertisement

Division 1B
2-9 Ballyduff v Moyvane 1-12

Division 2
1-8 Asdee v Knocknagoshel 0-9
2-16 Tarbert v Finuge 0-7

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review
Advertisement
Victory for St Pauls
Kerry FC groupings confirmed for Phase 1
Advertisement

Recommended

Renard Pier allocated almost €1.9 million for structural works
Kerry FC groupings confirmed for Phase 1
One winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €14.6 million
Glory for Ireland's Women's Sevens
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus