It was a successful night for Real Madrid at the 2024 Ballon D'or awards in Paris - but no one from the club was there.

The Spanish boycotted the ceremony after reports their forward Vinicius Junior wouldn't win the top individual prize.

It went to Manchester City midifelder Rodri.

Real scooped club of the year, boss Carlo Ancelotti was named best men's coach, while striker Kylian Mbappe shared the Gerd Muller Trophy with Harry Kane.