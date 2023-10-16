Advertisement
Stephen Kenny's side away to Gibraltar tonight

Oct 16, 2023 07:41 By radiokerrysport
The Republic of Ireland will look to pick up just a second win in Euro 2024 qualifying tonight.

Stephen Kenny's side are in the Algarve for a meeting with Gibraltar in Group B.

Ireland's only win so far in this campaign came against the same opposition in Dublin earlier this year.

Kick off is at 7.45.

Elsewhere in the group this evening, Greece take on the Netherlands in Athens.

Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024 - despite not kicking a ball last night.

They're guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A after Spain beat Norway by a goal to nil.

Elsewhere, Wales picked up an important win in Group D.

Harry Wilson was on the mark twice as they beat Croatia 2-1 in Cardiff.

The death has taken place of former Republic of Ireland international Gerry Ryan.

A native of Dublin, he made 18 appearances for his country.

At club level, Ryan had spells at Bohemians, Derby County and Brighton.

