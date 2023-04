Tottenham have sacked interim manager Cristian Stellini after what they’ve described as their ‘wholly unacceptable’ defeat to Newcastle yesterday.

They lost 6-1 at St. James’s Park, with five of those goals coming inside the first 21-minutes.

Stellini replaced Antonio Conte when he was sacked late last month.

Ryan Mason is Tottenham’s new interim head coach as they continue the hunt for a permanent replacement.