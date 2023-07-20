Stage 18 of Tour De France underway this morning

Jonas Vingegaard takes a 7-minute and 35-second lead into today’s 18th stage of the Tour de France.
It will be a day for the sprinters, with today’s stage culminating in Bourg-en-Bress
Advertisement
Jonas Vingegaard takes a 7-minute and 35-second lead into today’s 18th stage of the Tour de France.
It will be a day for the sprinters, with today’s stage culminating in Bourg-en-Bress
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus