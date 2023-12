Galway champions St. Thomas’ have beaten Waterford's Ballygunner 4-2 on penalties in their All Ireland Club Senior Hurling semi-final at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Evan Duggan scored the final penalty for the westerners to send them into the final.

The line-up for the final will be completed this afternoon.

Kilkenny's O'Loughlin Gaels face Cushendall of Antrim in the last four at Pairc Tailteann from half-past-1.