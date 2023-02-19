Advertisement
St Paul's Win Against Oblates

Feb 19, 2023 18:02 By radiokerrysport
St Paul's Win Against Oblates
Full Time MissQuote.ie Womens Basketball League

St Pauls 81
Oblate Dynamos 65

Top Scorers
St Paul's
Yuleska Tejeda 29
Sofia Paska 24
Lorraine Scanlon 10
Rheanne O'Shea 9

Oblate Dynamos
Katie Moloney 17
Megan Aho 16
Heather Meagher 14

