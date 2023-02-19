St Paul's Win Against Oblates

Full Time MissQuote.ie Womens Basketball League
St Pauls 81
Oblate Dynamos 65
Top Scorers
St Paul's
Yuleska Tejeda 29
Sofia Paska 24
Lorraine Scanlon 10
Rheanne O'Shea 9
Advertisement
Oblate Dynamos
Katie Moloney 17
Megan Aho 16
Heather Meagher 14
Full Time MissQuote.ie Womens Basketball League
St Pauls 81
Oblate Dynamos 65
Top Scorers
St Paul's
Yuleska Tejeda 29
Sofia Paska 24
Lorraine Scanlon 10
Rheanne O'Shea 9
Oblate Dynamos
Katie Moloney 17
Megan Aho 16
Heather Meagher 14
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus