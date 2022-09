St.Pauls Scotts Lakers national league team have signed Eric Cooper Jr.

The 6 foot 3 guard arrives from Pepperdine University in Los Angeles.

The Killarney side kick off their season with a home clash on the Sat October 1st, against UL Sports Eagles in Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre.

Season tickets will be available to purchase this Friday at the clubs juvenile season launch at Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre from 7 to 8.