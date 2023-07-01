Advertisement
Sport

St Pats back in title contention

Jul 1, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrysport
St. Pat’s elbowed their way into the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race last night.

They thrashed UCD 7-nil at Richmond Park to move within four-points of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The Hoops suffered a first defeat in six games, going down 2-nil away to Dundalk.

Derry dropped to third, with Adam O’Reilly dismissed in their 1-1 draw at Shelbourne.

Kailin Barlow scored and was later sent off as Sligo Rovers beat Bohemians 3-1.

While Cork and Drogheda drew 1-apiece at Turner’s Cross.

