St Pats back in title contention

St. Pat’s elbowed their way into the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race last night.

They thrashed UCD 7-nil at Richmond Park to move within four-points of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The Hoops suffered a first defeat in six games, going down 2-nil away to Dundalk.

Derry dropped to third, with Adam O’Reilly dismissed in their 1-1 draw at Shelbourne.

Kailin Barlow scored and was later sent off as Sligo Rovers beat Bohemians 3-1.

While Cork and Drogheda drew 1-apiece at Turner’s Cross.