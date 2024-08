St Mullins are the Carlow Senior Hurling Champions for 2024 at the second time of asking.

They beat reigning champions Mount Leinster Rangers in yesterday's final replay at Netwatch Cullen Park.

A first half red card for Dean Tobin meant it was an uphill battle for the Borris club who fell to a 2-25 to 3-16 loss.

It means St Mullins stretch their lead at the top of the titles won table with a 29th victory yesterday.