St Michaels Listowel were unsuccessful in their Munster Colleges Football U19 B final.

They lost out to CBS Mitchelstown by 1-20 to 1-10.

Mitchelstown were ahead by 5 points to 1, going on to open up a 10 points to 5 advantage by half time.

At the 3/4 stage the gap was eleven; 18 points to 7.

