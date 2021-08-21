Advertisement
Sport

St Brendan's progress to County Hurling Semi Final with victory over Crotta

Aug 21, 2021 15:08 By radiokerrynews
St Brendan's are in the hat for the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals after beating Crotta O Neill's on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-18

St Brendan's got off to the better start, leading 4 points to 1 after 10 minutes. Brendan's remained in control at the water break, 0-6 to 0-3.

But the water break suited Crotta, and 3 points in 5 minutes had them level after 22 minutes, 6 a piece.

The strong wind favoured St Brendan's in the first half and went into half time with a 2 point advantage.

HALF TIME: St Brendan's 0-10 Crotta O Neill's 0-8

It was score for score in the first couple of minutes of the second half, Brendan's outscoring Crotta 3 points to 2.

A goal from Cian Hussey for Brendan's put 6 points between the sides, 1-13 to 0-10 but 3 quick points from Crotta meant the goal was the difference at the water break. 1-13 to 0-13.

Crotta started dominating after the water, outscoring Brendan's 4 points to 1 and leveling the game with 5 minutes to go, 1-14 to 0-17.

A point from each side meant it remained level with a minute to go in added time.

Cian Hussey struck a 60 yard free over the black spot to put St Brendan's back into a one point lead with time up.

1-16 to 0-18 the final score and St Brendan's march on to the semi final

 

